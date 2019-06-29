202
Home » National News » Crews working to restore…

Crews working to restore power to Outer Banks destinations

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 11:43 am 06/29/2019 11:43am
Share

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — Utility crews are working to restore power to two popular North Carolina Outer Banks destinations.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative in a statement Saturday morning said power has been restored to most of Hatteras Island and all of Ocracoke Island.

The company says the communities of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo are still without power.

The cooperative has 7,600 customers on Hatteras Island. It attributed the outage to a problem on Dominion Energy’s system, which provides power north of the Oregon Inlet.

The cooperative says its crews are now working at a substation in Waves.

This is one of the busiest periods for the Outer Banks because of the approaching Fourth of July holiday.

A days-long power outage in the summer of 2017 that affected Hatteras and Ocracoke led to mandatory evacuations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!