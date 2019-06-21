202
Home » National News » Couple convicted in death…

Couple convicted in death of boy killed over spilled cereal

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 8:37 am 06/21/2019 08:37am
Share

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia couple has been convicted of murder in the death of a 4-year-old who was beaten for spilling his breakfast cereal.

A jury returned the verdict Thursday night against the boy’s mother, Lisa Smith, and her boyfriend, Keiff King. The Abington couple also was convicted of child endangerment and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Montgomery County prosecutors say an autopsy showed Tahjir Smith’s January 2018 death was the result of a violent, sustained beating. Investigators say Smith and King used their hands and a sandal to give Tahjir a “butt whooping” for spilling the cereal, then put him in the shower which was running scalding water.

Lawyers for Smith and King said there was no murderous intent in their actions, describing their conduct as negligent and reckless.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!