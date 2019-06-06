202
Police: Women vanish with Le’Veon Bell’s jewelry worth $500K

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 9:56 am 06/06/2019 09:56am
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, photo, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. Authorities say two female acquaintances stole more than half a million dollar in jewelry from Bell at his Florida home. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s Florida home.

Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell’s girlfriends.

Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000.

Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March that included $35 million guaranteed. He sat out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

