Congressional panel names witnesses for Boeing Max hearing

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 7:47 pm 06/10/2019 07:47pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A famous airline pilot and a former safety regulator are among witnesses scheduled for a congressional hearing on the grounded Boeing 737 Max.

The House aviation subcommittee said Monday it will hear from Chesley Sullenberger, who safely landed a crippled Airbus jet on New York’s Hudson River in 2009, former Federal Aviation Administration chief Randy Babbitt, and union and industry officials.

The June 19 hearing will be the panel’s second on the Max, which was grounded after two accidents that killed a total of 346 people.

The subcommittee says it’s gathering information about steps needed to ensure the plane is safe before it’s allowed to fly again.

Last month, the panel heard from acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell and Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

