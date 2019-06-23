202
Home » National News » Confederate flag won't rise…

Confederate flag won’t rise at SC Statehouse this July 10

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 2:50 pm 06/23/2019 02:50pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — This year, the Confederate flag won’t temporarily be raised at the South Carolina Statehouse to mark the day it was permanently taken down.

A group calling for racial fairness — Showing Up for Racial Justice Columbia — has a permit to rally on the grounds July 10.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party has raised a Confederate flag on a temporary flagpole the past three years to protest the date the rebel banner was permanently removed.

Showing Up for Racial Justice Columbia founder Sarah Keeling told The State newspaper she applied for the permit the minute it was available so the Secessionist Party couldn’t gather.

Officials review requests to hold events partly to prevent conflicts with other groups.

The Secessionist Party may not have shown up since the group has splintered.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!