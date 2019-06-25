202
Home » National News » Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas…

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has heart operation

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 11:39 pm 06/25/2019 11:39pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone a heart operation at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

His representative, the public relations agency of Shuman Associates in New York, said Tuesday that doctors called the operation a success and said his heart is performing at 100%.

Tilson Thomas is recovering at the clinic and will spend the summer in San Francisco.

The 74-year-old expects to return to the podium on Sept. 4 for the start of his 25th and final season as music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!