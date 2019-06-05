202
Commander of Air Force Warfare Center relieved of command

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 12:12 pm 06/05/2019 12:12pm
U.S. Army air force sign symbol. Vector illustration

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. (AP) — The commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada has been relieved of his command due to what the service called “an alleged unprofessional relationship.”

The Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, announced in a statement Wednesday that its commander, Gen. Mike Holmes, relieved Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten from his command of the Warfare Center on Sunday.

The statement said Brig. Gen. David Snoddy, has assumed command of the Warfare Center until its incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, takes command in July.

Nellis’ website describes the Warfare Center as a training and testing program with units at Nellis and multiple other installations and approximately 11,000 uniformed and civilian personnel.

