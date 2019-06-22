202
Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times

By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 7:16 pm 06/22/2019 07:16pm
The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 70 climate change protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic outside the New York Times building.

The protesters were taken into police custody after they lay down on Eighth Avenue and blocked traffic. Charges are pending.

A spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, Eve Mosher, says the group wants the media to report on “the climate emergency” so that “people can start pushing for more radical responses.”

A Times spokeswoman says in an email that no national news organization devotes more resources to covering climate change than the Times.

climate change extinction rebellion
