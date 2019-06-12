202
Home » National News » City to end 'Saggy…

City to end ‘Saggy pants’ law that mostly affects black men

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 8:49 am 06/12/2019 08:49am
Share

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The city of Shreveport, Louisiana, has moved to abolish a 2007 ordinance banning people from wearing pants below their waistline.

The Shreveport Times reports the City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to abolish the law. Police data show it resulted in the arrests of a total of 699 black men and 12 white men.

The law has been questioned since 31-year-old Anthony Childs died in February after an officer tried to stop him for sagging pants. Police say Officer Traveion Brooks chased and shot Childs three times. A coroner’s report says Childs was ultimately killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The ordinance said arrests and searches couldn’t solely be based on violating the ordinance. Police Chief Ben Raymond says it’s unclear if anybody was arrested for the violation alone.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!