202
Home » National News » Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger…

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 5:17 pm 06/09/2019 05:17pm
Share
FILE- This combination of file photos shows Chris Pratt at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif., left, and Katherine Schwarzenegger at Caruso's Palisades Village opening gala on Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, right. Pratt posted a photo of the Katherine Schwarzenegger sporting an engagement ring on Instagram Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. He wrote, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” There’s no word when and where the wedding will take place. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor called “intimate, moving and emotional.”

Pratt announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married Saturday “in front of God, our families and those we love.”

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.” Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children’s book “Maverick and Me” in 2017 and the positive self-image book “Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” in 2010.

This is Pratt’s second marriage. He was divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News chris pratt Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!