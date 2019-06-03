Chicago police: 52 shot, 8 fatally in weekend violence

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say 52 people were shot, eight of them fatally, in gun violence over the weekend. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says two people were also stabbed to death, bringing the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say 52 people were shot, eight of them fatally, in gun violence over the weekend.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says two people were also stabbed to death, bringing the total number of homicides over the weekend to 10.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson ordered targeted patrols in certain areas in response to several gang-related incidents since Friday. Guglielmi says those efforts have netted 18 arrests and 92 seized guns since Friday evening.

Guglielmi says police are questioning several people of interest in some of the incidents and detectives have good leads in others. Police ask anyone with information to contact them .

Homicide numbers in Chicago are continuing a downward trend over the last two years. There were more than 200 fewer homicides in 2018 compared with 2016.

This story has been corrected to reflect that there were eight fatal shootings among 10 homicides.

