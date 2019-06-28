202
Home » National News » Chicago officer not punished…

Chicago officer not punished for racist slur about Obama

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:56 pm 06/28/2019 12:56pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Records show that a white Chicago police sergeant was never punished for using a racist slur about then-President Barack Obama more than three years ago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Superintendent Eddie Johnson wanted Jack Axium to receive a nine-month suspension for the comment the sergeant admitted making while Obama was visiting Chicago in 2015. But the fight over the proposed suspension lasted so long that Axium retired before the police disciplinary board could take any action.

That means Axium, who kept working and collecting his salary during his challenge of the suspension, can no longer be punished because he’s no longer a city employee.

The 52-year-old Axium is collecting a $72,526-a-year pension. A telephone call made to him for comment went unanswered.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!