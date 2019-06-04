202
Home » National News » Chicago Alderman Burke pleads…

Chicago Alderman Burke pleads not guilty in corruption case

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 1:09 pm 06/04/2019 01:09pm
Share
Alderman Edward M. Burke walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Chicago. Burke pleaded not guilty to federal political corruption charges. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — One of the most powerful aldermen in Chicago’s history has pleaded not guilty to federal political corruption charges.

Alderman Edward M. Burke entered the plea Tuesday after a superseding indictment last week accused the 50-year Chicago City Council veteran of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. Burke has called the indictment unfounded.

He is accused of using his aldermanic powers to extort work for his law firm and other favors from companies and individuals doing business with the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called on him to resign , saying the indictment shows the 75-year-old used his position in government to enrich himself.

The indictment follows charges in January accusing Burke of trying to shake down a fast-food business seeking city remodeling permits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!