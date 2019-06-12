202
Central Park 5 prosecutor won’t seek renewal of Columbia job

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 11:16 pm 06/12/2019 11:16pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Fallout from the Netflix miniseries that dramatizes the events surrounding the Central Park Five trial continues.

The New York Post reports that Elizabeth Lederer informed Columbia Law School on Wednesday that she would not seek reappointment as a part-time lecturer due to negative publicity generated by the series, “When They See Us.”

Lederer was the lead prosecutor in the case in which five teenagers were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 rape and beating of a woman jogging in Central Park.

The law school dean says in a letter the miniseries “reignited a painful — and vital — national conversation about race, identity, and criminal justice.”

Lederer’s move comes after Linda Fairstein, who headed Manhattan’s sex crimes unit at the time, was dropped by her publisher. Fairstein has said the series was full of falsehoods — a charge the director dismissed.

