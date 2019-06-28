202
Home » National News » Carmen Electra, others sue…

Carmen Electra, others sue clubs for using images in ads

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 7:52 pm 06/28/2019 07:52pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Twelve professional models including Carmen Electra and Lucy Pinder are suing five Las Vegas strip clubs, alleging their photos have been used for advertising without permission or payment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports separate federal civil lawsuits filed this month accuse each club of violating the federal Lanham Act by falsely and misleadingly using the models’ images for advertising, and Nevada’s right of publicity law.

Electra sued under her real name, Tara Leigh Patrick. She and Pinder allege “pirated” photos of them were used without their consent on social media and promotional flyers.

The Review-Journal says defendants declined or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuits say the models had no affiliation with the clubs, but the use of their photos implied they endorsed them or worked there.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!