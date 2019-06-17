202
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 8:15 am 06/17/2019 08:15am
Democratic Presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, speaks during the Blue Commonwealth Gala at Main Street Station in Richmond, Va., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hosted by the Democratic Party of Virginia, the Blue Commonwealth Gala is Virginia's premier gathering of elected officials, candidates, community activists, and Democratic Party leaders. (Dan Currier/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting involving a police officer in South Bend, the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

Buttigieg said he changed his campaign schedule to return to South Bend on Sunday and hold a late night news conference. He said that the circumstances of the death would be thoroughly investigated, and called on any witnesses of the shooting to come forward and speak to investigators.

“We will be striving to reach out to community members,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also canceled a trip Monday to New York for an LGBTQ event, according to the campaign.

The St. Joseph prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the shooting, said police responded early Sunday to a call about a suspicious person going through cars.

A police officer confronted a man in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The prosecutor’s office says the man exited the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife raised and the officer opened fire.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend, died later at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries.

