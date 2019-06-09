Boyfriend charged in slaying of woman

Authorities say a man fleeing a jail sentence in Virginia and arrested in New York has been charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was dumped near a stream in eastern Pennsylvania's Pocono mountains.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing a jail sentence in Virginia and arrested in New York has been charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was dumped near a stream in eastern Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountains.

Authorities say 43-year-old Gerald Neal was apprehended a week ago in a police chase near Flushing, New York.

Detectives in Monroe County say he was the boyfriend of 41-year-old Jeanette Sancho, who was found shot to death June 1 near a stream in Middle Smithfield Township.

Authorities said in court documents that the victim’s mother told them that Neal had been resisting her daughter’s efforts to persuade him to turn himself in May 29 in Virginia to begin serving a drug sentence.

Neal was awaiting extradition; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

