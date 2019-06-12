202
Boy, 14, dies during football conditioning drills

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 5:19 pm 06/12/2019 05:19pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen has died after collapsing during conditioning drills with his school’s football team.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters collapsed Tuesday afternoon at Middleton High School.

Tampa police say the team had been conducting drills for about a half-hour when the incoming freshman lost consciousness. He later died at a hospital.

Police say the practice included weightlifting and wind sprints with water breaks.

The county medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death.

A Hillsborough County Public Schools spokeswoman says the district is reviewing the death.

