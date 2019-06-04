202
Man charged in fatal daytime shooting in downtown Boston

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 5:11 pm 06/04/2019 05:11pm
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot another man in broad daylight in downtown Boston and then fled the scene in a cab.

Officials say 34-year-old Phillip Foy, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested after officers quickly tracked down the taxi. He faces murder and other charges. It was not immediately clear if Foy has an attorney.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning not far from the city’s busy Prudential Center.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the victim was shot several times and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

Police have not said whether Foy and the victim knew each other but say they do not believe there is any active threat to the public.

