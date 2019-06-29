202
Home » National News » Body parts found in…

Body parts found in gator after Florida man discovered dead

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 4:03 pm 06/29/2019 04:03pm
Share

FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP) — Officials are investigating the death of a man discovered floating in a Florida canal with some of his remains found inside an alligator.

The Ledger reports that a person found the body floating west of Fort Meade and saw an alligator had parts of it in its mouth. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Michael Ford II.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform a necropsy, which revealed that one of Ford’s hands and one of his feet were in the gator’s stomach.

An autopsy revealed Ford had other injuries caused by the gator and apparently drowned, though an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!