202
Home » National News » Bicyclist struck in Sioux…

Bicyclist struck in Sioux Falls has died

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 1:11 pm 06/12/2019 01:11pm
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist struck by a motorist in Sioux Falls has died.

Authorities say 84-year old Kenneth Gunderson died Wednesday morning of internal injuries. A pickup driver hit him at an Interstate 29 intersection about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

KELO reports no citations or charges have been issued so far.

___

Information from: KELO-AM, http://www.keloam.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!