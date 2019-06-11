202
Bail reduced for man accused in LSU basketball player death

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 3:37 pm 06/11/2019 03:37pm
FILE - This booking photo released by the Baton Rouge Police Department, shows Dyteon Simpson, accused of fatally shooting an LSU basketball player. Simpson has had his bail reduced by more than half so he can participate in certain programs. News outlets report a judge cut 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson’s bail from $350,000 to $149,000 on Monday, June 11, 2019. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims. (Baton Rouge Police Department via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting an LSU basketball player has had his bail reduced by more than half so he can participate in certain programs.

News outlets report a judge cut 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson’s bail from $350,000 to $149,000 on Monday. The change allows Simpson to go through Baton Rouge Parish Prison programs not offered to anyone with bails greater than $150,000.

Judge Donald Johnson says if anyone attempts to bail out Simpson, another court date would be set and evidence would be presented.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot in the head during a fight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.

