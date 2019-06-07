202
Home » National News » Baby found alive in…

Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 4:04 pm 06/07/2019 04:04pm
Share
This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Cumming is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!