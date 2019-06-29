202
Autopsy: Naked teen fatally shot by police hit 4 times

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An autopsy report released by an attorney for the family of an unarmed, black teenager who was naked when suburban Oklahoma City police fatally shot him says he was hit four times by gunfire.

The Oklahoman reports the official autopsy conducted by a medical examiner states that 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis suffered gunshot wounds to his face, thighs and groin.

Toxicology results show Lewis had detectable amounts of a common antihistamine and THC, the active ingredient of cannabis.

Family attorney Andrew Stroth says the autopsy report “supports our theory that Isaiah Lewis … was unjustifiably shot and killed by Edmond police officers.”

Police say they can’t comment due to a lawsuit filed by Lewis’ family.

Police say Lewis was shot April 29 after a stun gun didn’t work and he attacked two officers after breaking into a house.

