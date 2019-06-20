202
Authorities ID Alabama man carjacked, run over by officer

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 7:11 am 06/20/2019 07:11am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have released the identity of a man who died after being assaulted during a carjacking and run over by an off-duty officer.

Al.com reports Birmingham police say 40-year-old Jerand Deon Jackson was killed early Wednesday. It’s unclear if he died from injuries sustained in the carjacking or when the officer ran him over.

Police say Jackson crashed into a motorcycle that morning and was then carjacked and beaten by people who stopped at the scene. Police say the unwitting officer then passed through the area and ran over Jackson, who was lying in the roadway with the motorcyclist.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was hospitalized. Authorities later found Jackson’s stolen car, abandoned and burned. Police say there were at least two carjackers.

