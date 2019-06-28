202
Home » National News » Authorities: 4 dead after…

Authorities: 4 dead after rural southwestern Indiana crash

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 1:27 pm 06/28/2019 01:27pm
Share

ELNORA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two children and two adults have died in a crash after the driver failed to yield at a stop sign in southwestern Indiana.

Daviess County Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis says Matthew Grimes of Evansville pulled out in the path of a westbound F-150 about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sturgis says, “We know what happened but we don’t know the why.”

The victims were Grimes and his 5-year-old daughter, Maddalynn. Jessica Krohn of Evansville was also killed, along with 7-year-old Isabella Pfingston.

The crash occurred about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. The driver of the pickup truck had a head injury. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role, although more tests are pending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!