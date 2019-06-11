202
Home » National News » August execution set for…

August execution set for Florida killer who targeted gay men

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 8:09 pm 06/11/2019 08:09pm
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted killer in Florida who authorities say targeted gay men is scheduled to be executed later this summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles. The execution is set for Aug. 22 at Florida State Prison.

Records show Bowles was convicted of three murders and sentenced to death for the 1994 slaying of Walter Hinton.

Authorities say Bowles agreed to help Hinton move items from Georgia to Hinton’s Jacksonville home in November 1994. While staying with Hinton, Bowles dropped a concrete block on the other man’s head and then strangled him.

Police say Bowles confessed to the killing after his arrest and professed hatred for homosexuals. Investigators say Bowles also admitted to killing five other men across Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!