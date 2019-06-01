202
Arizona governor orders flags lowered to honor Virginia Beach victims

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 5:40 pm 06/01/2019 05:40pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered that flags at all state office buildings be immediately lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Ducey’s office said in a statement his order was in coordination with President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. City officials said 11 were city employees; one was a contractor.

Ducey expressed sympathy for all those affected by the shooting, and he said Arizona is praying for Virginia Beach and thanking responders who acted at the scene.

