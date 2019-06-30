202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 30, 2019 12:00 am 06/30/2019 12:00am
NYC pride parade is one of largest in movement’s history

10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas

Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force

Democrats demand action on Republican who threatened police

Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users

Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets

7 hurt when gunfire erupts at Louisiana nightclub

Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule

Nebraska measure could tip the number of states with casinos

Baby lobster numbers spell trouble for shellfish population

