202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 12:00 am 06/20/2019 12:00am
Share

Migrant children describe neglect at Texas border facility

Suspect in death of California officer has a troubled past

Georgia puts inmate to death for man’s 1996 shotgun slaying

Storms bring tornadoes, floods, power outages across the US

Witness at Navy SEAL trial: I killed victim out of mercy

Colorado shooter says he targeted kids over gender taunts

Gee whiz: Testing of sewage confirms rise in marijuana use

Controversial telescope to be built on sacred Hawaiian peak

California Assembly committee backs vaccine exemption law

2 more duck boat workers indicted in sinking that killed 17

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!