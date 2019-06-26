202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 12:00 am 06/26/2019 12:00am
Share

Better conditions for migrant children at troubled facility

Latest sex accusation against Trump lands with a thud

German tourists run over, killed at Washington swimming hole

AP Explains: What happens when migrants arrive at US border

Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ 18-week abortion ban

Witness could face perjury charge in Navy SEAL court-martial

Climate fight lays bare a divide between rural, urban Oregon

Ex-USC gynecologist charged in sex assaults of 16 patients

Top restaurateur cleared in pregnancy discrimination trial

Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!