202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 12:00 am 06/11/2019 12:00am
Share

Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

As bishops gather, prosecutors step up scrutiny of church

US to use Army base in Oklahoma to shelter migrant children

Southern Baptists meet; endorse steps against sex abuse

AP analysis: Legal pot for all takes a toll on medical users

Mistrial declared on remaining counts against ex-NFL player

Building materials helped spread Grenfell fire, US suit says

Jury can’t decide on charges against Arizona border activist

Woman alleges 2008 sexual assault by UCLA gynecologist

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!