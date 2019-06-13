202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 12:00 am 06/13/2019 12:00am
Share

Memphis police appeal for calm after marshals kill black man

Testimony: Suspect bought Drano after Chinese scholar death

Oregon public defenders mobilize for pay, staffing overhaul

New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates

Bishops OK anti-abuse steps, but skeptics seek tougher moves

Market awarded $44M in racism dispute with Oberlin College

Prosecutors drop Flint water charges, promise fresh probe

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar

Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead?

Jury sentences father to death for killing his 5 children

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!