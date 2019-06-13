AP Top U.S. News at 10:22 p.m. EDT

Memphis police appeal for calm after marshals kill black man Testimony: Suspect bought Drano after Chinese scholar death Oregon public defenders mobilize for pay, staffing overhaul New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates Bishops…
Memphis police appeal for calm after marshals kill black man
Testimony: Suspect bought Drano after Chinese scholar death
Oregon public defenders mobilize for pay, staffing overhaul
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates
Bishops OK anti-abuse steps, but skeptics seek tougher moves
Market awarded $44M in racism dispute with Oberlin College
Prosecutors drop Flint water charges, promise fresh probe
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job; governor run ahead?
Jury sentences father to death for killing his 5 children
