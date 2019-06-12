202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 12:00 am 06/12/2019 12:00am
Chopper crash raises old question: How to secure NYC’s skies

Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide

Man on trial in killings arrested through genetic genealogy

Catholic bishops approve new sex-abuse reporting hotline

Southern Baptist leader bemoans abuse crisis, vows action

3 life sentences without parole for man who killed 3 Muslims

Uber, Lyft suggest changes but want drivers as contractors

Man arrested in deaths of Dallas transgender woman, 2 others

Defense in trial of China scholar’s brutal death: He did it

Mothers say Air Force fails amid child sex assaults reports

