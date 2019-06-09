AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Strong job market hampers FEMA hiring in flood-hit states California utility proactively cuts power because of weather 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child –…
Strong job market hampers FEMA hiring in flood-hit states
California utility proactively cuts power because of weather
1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments
Lovingly, a family raises an intersex child – again
Brush fire sets off evacuation at California amusement park
Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store
Sex abuse crisis tops agenda as Southern Baptists convene
Virginia man back in US after court questions deportation
Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school
3rd child dies after horse-drawn carriage hit in Michigan
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.