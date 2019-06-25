202
AP Top U.S. News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 12:00 am 06/25/2019 12:00am
Motor vehicle head resigns over fatal crash that killed 7

Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary

Prosecutor says Hawaii police chief, wife abused positions

Hawaii skydiving crash victims included young couple, sailor

Feds: Rep. Duncan Hunter paid for affairs with campaign cash

Border official resigns amid uproar over migrant children

Smoke from US wildfires boosting health risk for millions

Senate president: Not enough votes for Oregon climate bill

Father of slain California officer praises department

Man charged with impersonating federal agent to be released

