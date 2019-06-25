AP Top U.S. News at 10:36 p.m. EDT

Motor vehicle head resigns over fatal crash that killed 7 Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary Prosecutor says Hawaii police chief, wife abused positions Hawaii skydiving crash victims included young couple, sailor…
Motor vehicle head resigns over fatal crash that killed 7
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary
Prosecutor says Hawaii police chief, wife abused positions
Hawaii skydiving crash victims included young couple, sailor
Feds: Rep. Duncan Hunter paid for affairs with campaign cash
Border official resigns amid uproar over migrant children
Smoke from US wildfires boosting health risk for millions
Senate president: Not enough votes for Oregon climate bill
Father of slain California officer praises department
Man charged with impersonating federal agent to be released
