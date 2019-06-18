AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 12:00 am 06/18/2019 12:00am
Trump protesters rally at gay bar blocks from arena speech

33K pounds of cocaine seized in one of biggest US drug busts

Prosecutor: Navy SEAL bragged about killing captive in Iraq

Attorney: Man killed at Costco was mentally ill, off meds

With Hope Hicks interview, Dems breach Trump’s inner circle

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

San Francisco moves closer to nation’s 1st e-cigarette ban

Panel hears case on conditions for young migrants on border

Harvard case offers reminder of perils of online misbehavior

Photographer recounts facing Dallas gunman

