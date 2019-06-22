202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 12:00 am 06/22/2019 12:00am
‘We all feel it’: Bikers mourn 7 of their own killed on road

Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99

Skydiving plane in Hawaii crash had scary 2016 mishap

AP FACT CHECK: The silent partner in Trump’s boasts

GOP lawmakers create hurdles for citizen ballot initiatives

Journalist who exposed corruption, wouldn’t name source dies

Devastated North Carolina town still reeling from Florence

Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats

Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy

Wife of late Sen. Inouye christens warship bearing his name

