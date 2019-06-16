202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 12:00 am 06/16/2019 12:00am
4 years in, Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch

2020 race brings free college back to the national stage

Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?

LAPD investigates officer’s actions in Costco shooting

Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

Census says more than 60% of US men are fathers

Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

Ex-pastor in Texas accused of sexually abusing teen relative

Rain leaves veggie farmers struggling with no aid in sight

Summer camp is newest front in battle with measles outbreak

