AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Arizona fire highlights challenges for energy storage The Latest: Police identify victims of biking accident Bikers bid goodbye to 7 motorcyclists killed in crash Feds probe ‘quality’ of repairs on plane in Hawaii crash Flying…
Arizona fire highlights challenges for energy storage
The Latest: Police identify victims of biking accident
Bikers bid goodbye to 7 motorcyclists killed in crash
Feds probe ‘quality’ of repairs on plane in Hawaii crash
Flying Wallendas safely cross Times Square on high wire
Steamy romance novelist Judith Krantz dies at 91
Member of armed border group charged with impersonation
Buttigieg criticized at emotional town hall after shooting
Aerial photos help census officials pinpoint faraway people
Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.