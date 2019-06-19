AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 12:00 am 06/19/2019 12:00am
UN health agency to remove controversial opioid guidelines

Self-help guru convicted in lurid sex-trafficking case

Man featured in video demands firing of Phoenix officers

Witness: Navy SEAL called dead prisoner an ‘ISIS dirtbag’

‘Joints will be separated’: Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, retold

Seattle campaign finance program gives voters $100 to donate

Alaska teens charged in ‘murder for millions’ slaying

Government fails to release data on deaths in police custody

Scientists record singing by rare right whale for first time

A newspaper bucks layoff trend, and hopes readers respond

