AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 12:00 am 06/01/2019 12:00am
Virginia victims had 150 years of combined service with city

Partisan control determines how states act on voting rights

States considered a variety of voting changes this year

Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

Did ‘silencer’ make a difference in Virginia Beach carnage?

In central US, levee breaches flood some communities

Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall

Anonymous bidder offers more than $4.5M to dine with Buffett

‘Picture perfect neighbor’ among the slain in mass shooting

As Trump threatens tariffs, migrant families keep coming

More News

Topics:
National News
