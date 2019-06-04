AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 12:00 am 06/04/2019 12:00am
After massacre, Virginia governor demands action on guns

Top US cardinal accused of protecting deputy after sex abuse

Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting

US court weighs if climate change violates children’s rights

Homelessness rises 12% in Los Angeles County, study finds

Closing arguments given in rape trial of Kellen Winslow Jr.

Leader of La Luz del Mundo charged with child rape

California man freed from life prison sentence for joyriding

Fortune cookie means big fortune for Powerball winner

San Francisco to force treatment on mentally ill drug users

