AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:00 am 06/28/2019 12:00am
Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ

Trump, Xi talk trade as economic titans jockey for edge

Life sentence for killing at Charlottesville protest

Police arrest man suspected of killing Utah college student

Top immigration official: Border crossings dropping

Rapinoe scores twice to lead US past France 2-1 in World Cup

Ex-prosecutor locked up after guilty verdict in Hawaii

Fatal lion attack nets 3 ‘serious’ violations for center

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

Oregon’s GOP senators say they’ll return after 9-day walkout

