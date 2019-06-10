AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of rape Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper, killing pilot AP Exclusive: OJ Simpson says ‘Life is fine’ after prison Medical pot laws no answer for US opioid…
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of rape
Helicopter crashes on roof of NYC skyscraper, killing pilot
AP Exclusive: OJ Simpson says ‘Life is fine’ after prison
Medical pot laws no answer for US opioid deaths, study finds
California county questions security deal for men-only club
Brother’s death steered Kim Goldman toward life of service
Central Americans pursue US dream despite Mexico crackdown
AP Was There: OJ Simpson questioned in double killings
APNewsBreak: Naval War College head reassigned pending probe
After all who were there are gone, what happens to history?
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.