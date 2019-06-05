202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 12:00 am 06/05/2019 12:00am
Chicago releases 911 calls from Smollett incident in January

Doctor accused of murder in 25 patient overdose deaths

Police thwarted by electronic doors during Virginia shooting

Texas couple stands by story after US cardinal pushes back

Feds: No more education, legal services for immigrant kids

Racist, violent posts by police: Departments investigating

Convicted pedophile charged in 1993 killing of Missouri girl

Legal experts question deputy’s arrest over Parkland tragedy

US can label nuke waste as less dangerous to quicken cleanup

Missouri official stresses safety over abortion access

