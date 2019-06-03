202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 12:00 am 06/03/2019 12:00am
Share

Gunman’s motive unclear, officials quiet days after shooting

APNewsBreak: Ex-governor’s phone seized in Flint water probe

Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

California governor won’t free Manson follower Van Houten

State Bar wants to stop Avenatti from working in California

French Laundry, chef Thomas Keller sued for discrimination

More states sue opioid maker alleging deceptive marketing

Researchers pose as heroin users to find treatment gaps

Kevin Spacey shows up for hearing in groping case

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!