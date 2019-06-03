AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Gunman’s motive unclear, officials quiet days after shooting APNewsBreak: Ex-governor’s phone seized in Flint water probe Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding California governor…
Gunman’s motive unclear, officials quiet days after shooting
APNewsBreak: Ex-governor’s phone seized in Flint water probe
Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case
Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
California governor won’t free Manson follower Van Houten
State Bar wants to stop Avenatti from working in California
French Laundry, chef Thomas Keller sued for discrimination
More states sue opioid maker alleging deceptive marketing
Researchers pose as heroin users to find treatment gaps
Kevin Spacey shows up for hearing in groping case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.