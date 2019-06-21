202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 12:00 am 06/21/2019 12:00am
APNewsBreak: 395 claims filed in church bankruptcy case

Motorcycles, pickup crash in ‘devastating,’ fatal scene

Judge continues $50M bail for Mexican megachurch leader

US agency seeks ‘hosts’ for rotting whales amid die-off

Georgia puts inmate to death for man’s 1996 shotgun slaying

A look at how immigration authorities make arrests

Fellow SEALs say chief shot girl and old man in Iraq

California prosecutor says officer killed with illegal rifle

Family of men shot by Phoenix police emboldened after video

Lawmakers decry perilous federal lockups for migrant kids

