AP Top U.S. News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 12:00 am 06/29/2019 12:00am
Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies

Oregon Republican senators end walkout over carbon bill

NC redistricting fight turns to state courts after ruling

Life sentence for killing at Charlottesville protest

Trump administration agrees to delay health care rule

Police arrest man suspected of killing Utah college student

Top immigration official: Border crossings dropping

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive

Oregon state senator who threatened police faces complaint

Topics:
National News
