202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 12:00 am 06/02/2019 12:00am
Share

Virginia Beach attacker notified boss of plans to leave job

Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill

Mass shootings transform how America talks, prays, prepares

Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter

Kids have long road to heal after Oklahoma police shooting

Partisan control determines how states act on voting rights

States considered a variety of voting changes this year

White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs

Illinois man set for trial in missing Chinese scholar case

Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!